New art gallery opening at The Galleria

By Emily Hill
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 14:27 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 14:32 BST
The Galleria, Hatfield, is excited to announce that H’Arts in Mind will be opening their new art gallery on Saturday 26th April.

At 12pm, H’Arts in Mind will welcome Mayor of Welwyn and Hatfield, Frank Marsh to officially open the new space.

Visitors will receive complimentary fizz and a goody bag. The day will be filled with art demonstrations, jazzy jenga and bubble blowing. The gallery will be displaying art from 30 different artists for visitors to enjoy.

H’arts in Mind are run by a group of volunteers who support people with mental health or physical health challenges, who have an interest in art. They run a wide range of art workshops and wellbeing drop-in sessions. Guests can purchase and view an amazing selection of their artists work including handmade gifts, cards and unique art for the home.

H'Arts in Mind
H'Arts in Mind

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria said: We are really excited about the opening of H’Arts in Mind’s new gallery. They do amazing work, supporting people with mental and physical

health challenges through art and creativity.

Kim Rasit, Founder of H’arts in Mind said: “We are grateful to the galleria for providing us with the space to allow us to bring art creativity and wellbeing to the community”

For more information about the charity visit: www.hartsinmind.co.uk/

