Marlowes to be turned into mini farm complete with Shetland ponies, sheep, rabbits and guinea pigs for Easter

Old MacDonald had a farm now The Marlowes is about to get in on the act as well.

On Wednesday 5th April between 11am–4pm, the Hemel Hempstead shopping centre will welcome its very own mini farm complete with a variety of furry animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And The Marlowes Shopping Centre, which is located in the heart of Hemel, is inviting families to take part in what is a free Easter Fun day.

Marlowes Hemel Hempstead

Children can get up close and personal and enjoy stroking the friendly creatures, which are set to include (subject to availability) Shetland ponies, sheep, rabbits, guinea pigs and more.

There will be an Easter trail held around the centre, where families will be able to complete the challenge in exchange for a tasty treat at the end. There may even be an appearance from the Easter Bunny, so guests are encouraged to keep an eye out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, there will also be face painters on hand to transform little ones into their favourite characters and creatures, all included within the free event.

All activities will be held within Centre Court except for the mini farm which is due to be held opposite Deichmann.

Easter Fun Day The Marlowes

Humphrey Mwanza, centre manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, said: “We are so excited to welcome our shoppers to our Easter Fun day on Wednesday 5th April. We appreciate that keeping children entertained through the school holidays can be challenging, so we are glad to be hosting this free event for all to enjoy. Come along and snap a photo with your favourite animals, and take on the fantastic Easter trail – we can’t wait to see you there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For further details on events at the Hemel shopping sentre, visit The Marlowes website.