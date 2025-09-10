ITV's The Masked Singer is recording in Hertfordshire this September and October

By Jay Honosutomo
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 08:36 BST
Joel Dommett and the cast of ITV's The Masked Singer.
ITV’s The Masked Singer is coming to Bovingdon Studios (near Hemel Hempstead) - and tickets are free.

Joel Dommett and Star panellists return for a brand new series of TV’s craziest guessing game. Expect tougher clues, phenomenal performances, and jaw-dropping reveals as, once again, you and our superstar panel of detectives ask "Who is behind the Mask?"

The series is recording in Bovingdon, Hertfordshire, and tickets are now available (ages 8+): https://lostintv.com/tv-show?id=1400

More dates coming in October.

