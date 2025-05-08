Hoddesdon teen steps into the spotlight in Made in Dagenham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a new star in town - and he’s only 13.

Max Amos, a student from Hoddesdon, is stepping into the spotlight (quite literally) as he makes his debut in Made in Dagenham with Broxbourne Theatre Company. The show runs from 7th–10th May at The Spotlight theatre, and Max is one of just two children in the cast - he’s also the only boy.

But for Max, this isn’t just another role. It’s personal.

His parents, Mark and Melissa Amos, first met while working at Ford. Mark in sales, Melissa in service, back when it was still owned by Dagenham Motors. Mark now runs KCM Cars locally, and Melissa left the motor trade after facing the kind of workplace inequality the show so powerfully brings to life.

Max during rehearsals

“Made in Dagenham tells the story of women fighting for equal pay at Ford’s Dagenham plant in the 1960s,” Melissa explains. “I experienced some of those same challenges myself, so to see Max performing in this show feels incredibly meaningful.”

Max first caught the performance bug when he landed the title role in his Year 6 production of Oliver. Since then, he’s taken private singing lessons, joined local theatre group Mayhem, and even performed in the West End with “Rare Does the West End.”

This month, alongside Made in Dagenham, he’ll also appear in The Addams Family with Rare Productions.

Broxbourne Theatre Company invited Max to join the Made in Dagenham cast directly - his first time working with the group. For Max, it’s a dream come true and, potentially, the start of something much bigger.

Max in Made in Dagenham with his fellow cast.

“In a world where so many kids are glued to screens, drama has given Max confidence, creativity and life skills I know he’ll carry with him,” says Melissa.

Max now hopes to pursue drama more seriously and follow his heart, just like his mum.

Tickets can be purchased via The Spotlight's website: https://www.thespotlightvenue.com/whats-on/broxbourne-theatre-company-presents-made-in-dagenham-the-musical/281