Hemel Hempstead Probus Club: ‘Wrest, Women & Inheritance’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our next meeting is on Thursday, June 20 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.On this occasion, Adam Smith will give us an illustrated talk about a special period in the history of Wrest Park.

Wrest Park In Bedfordshire is known for its important 18th Century landscape garden. What is less known is the role that the women owners had in creating and preserving it. Adam will look at how these ladies came to inherit the estate and what they did with it.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.