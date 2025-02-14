Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Victim to Victory’

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Our next meeting is on Thursday, February 20 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.

On this occasion, Andy Smith will look at how we might conquer the traumas and trials of modern life.

In a cheerful and poetic way, Andy will suggest how to rise above the flotsam and jetsam of public gloom, doom and despair.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk

or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.