Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Ukerythmics’

Our next meeting is on Thursday, December 19 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.

On this occasion, refreshments and a glass of wine will ease us into the Christmas Festival. To help us along, the UkeRythmics - the Ukulele band of Hemel Hempstead, will entertain us with some festive songs.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.