Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Ukerythmics’

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 5th Dec 2024, 17:56 BST
Updated 6th Dec 2024, 09:24 BST
Our next meeting is on Thursday, December 19 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.

On this occasion, refreshments and a glass of wine will ease us into the Christmas Festival. To help us along, the UkeRythmics - the Ukulele band of Hemel Hempstead, will entertain us with some festive songs.

Most Popular

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadStation Road
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice