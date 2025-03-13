Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘The Livery Companies of the City of London’

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 13th Mar 2025, 17:35 BST
Updated 14th Mar 2025, 09:28 BST
The Livery Companies of the City of Londonplaceholder image
The Livery Companies of the City of London
Our next meeting is on Thursday, March 20 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. A talk by Murray Craig.

Murray Craig has previously given us an excellent talk about ‘The Freedom of the City of London’ and his involvement with the 110 Livery Companies of the City of London.

Today he will give us the opportunity to learn more about these historical guilds, many founded on trades no longer in demand but now adapted to modern times and serving charitable organisations.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

The Worshipful Company of Woolmenplaceholder image
The Worshipful Company of Woolmen

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

