Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘The Livery Companies of the City of London’
Murray Craig has previously given us an excellent talk about ‘The Freedom of the City of London’ and his involvement with the 110 Livery Companies of the City of London.
Today he will give us the opportunity to learn more about these historical guilds, many founded on trades no longer in demand but now adapted to modern times and serving charitable organisations.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.