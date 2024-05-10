Hemel Hempstead Probus Club: ‘The History of Royal Flying’
Our next meeting is on Thursday, May 16 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.On this occasion, Graham Laurie will give us an illustrated talk about Royal Flying.
Graham’s talk will cover the early days of Royal Flying, through the formation of The King’s and The Queen’s Flights, up to the present day. All of this will be interspersed with some personal reminiscences.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.