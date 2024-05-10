Hemel Hempstead Probus Club: ‘The History of Royal Flying’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Our next meeting is on Thursday, May 16 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.On this occasion, Graham Laurie will give us an illustrated talk about Royal Flying.

Graham’s talk will cover the early days of Royal Flying, through the formation of The King’s and The Queen’s Flights, up to the present day. All of this will be interspersed with some personal reminiscences.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.