Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘The Development of London's Silver Hallmarks’

Our next meeting is on Thursday, June 19 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. A talk by Martin Attridge on 'The Development of London's Silver Hallmarks'.

In comparison with other precious metals, your silver could be sterling silver, silver plate or just white metal! The talk will cover hallmarking from its origins in 1300, looking at silver from the 18th and 19th centuries, and examining your own 'silver' pieces for hallmarks. London's silver hallmark is a leopard's head and lion passant (a lion walking). This mark indicates that the silver item was hallmarked in the London Assay Office.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.