Hemel Hempstead Probus Club: The Amazing World of Magic

Our next meeting is on Thursday, August 15 which will be held as usual at St John's Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.

On this occasion, John Field will give us both an illustrated and ‘hands-on’ talk about the Amazing World of Magic.

John was admitted as a solicitor in 1976 and has practised law ever since. However, his main passion in life is magic which he has been performing as a magician for almost 50 years.

He is a member of the world famous Magic Circle and this talk has been honed to perfection over 40 years.

John Field, Magician

Doors will open as usual at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12 noon.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.