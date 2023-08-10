News you can trust since 1858
Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Prosthetic Perils’

Our next meeting is on Thursday, August 17 and will be held at our usual venue of the Boxmoor Playhouse, 72 St John’s Road, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1NP.On this occasion, Andy Smith will give us an illustrated talk entitled ‘Prosthetic Perils’.
By Ian ParkerContributor
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:59 BST- 1 min read

Andy is a double amputee who suggests that life with a disability – whilst often challenging - can have its lighter side! Since losing his lower right arm and leg in an accident three decades ago, he has had many adventures at home and abroad – though some adventures are best avoided.

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12noon.

The next outing is a car share trip to the FAST Aircraft Museum, at Farnborough. The outing will take place on Thursday, 28th September, and further details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.

Find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

Related topics:Andy SmithHemel Hempstead