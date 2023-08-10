Andy is a double amputee who suggests that life with a disability – whilst often challenging - can have its lighter side! Since losing his lower right arm and leg in an accident three decades ago, he has had many adventures at home and abroad – though some adventures are best avoided.

Doors will open at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12noon.

The next outing is a car share trip to the FAST Aircraft Museum, at Farnborough. The outing will take place on Thursday, 28th September, and further details can be found on our website.

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a member or as a guest.