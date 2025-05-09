Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Franz Liszt’
Franz Liszt was a Hungarian composer, virtuoso pianist, conductor and teacher of the Romantic period. With diverse work spanning more than six decades, he is considered to be one of the most prolific and influential composers of his era, and his piano works continue to be widely performed and recorded today. He was the ‘Superstar’ of his day.
Doors will open as usual at 10am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.