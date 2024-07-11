Hemel Hempstead Probus Club: ‘Franz Liszt’
Our next meeting is on Thursday, July 18 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY.In a change to our published programme of speakers, John Waller will give us an illustrated talk about the life of Hungarian composer and musician Franz Liszt.
Franz Liszt was a rock superstar of his day, being a virtuoso pianist, conductor and teacher of the Romantic period. Born in Austria in 1811, he died in 1886 aged 75.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.
