Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Fire, Ice and Mysticism’
Nick is an author, film maker, photographer and public speaker. He has written four books including 'Billy Biscuit' , the story of Sir William Curtis the man who coined the phrase The Three Rs, and 'Before Chernobyl - Nuclear Accidents'.
He is widely travelled with many of his journeys featuring in his talks and has had his photographs published by Time-Life and The Oxford University Press.
Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.
Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.
So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.
