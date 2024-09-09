Hemel Hempstead Probus Club – ‘Fire, Ice and Mysticism’

By Ian Parker
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 13:58 BST

Our next meeting is on Thursday, September 19 which will be held as usual at St Johns Church Hall, Station Road, Hemel Hempstead HP1 1JY. On this occasion, Nick Brazil will give us an illustrated talk about his travels in Chile and Easter Island.

Nick is an author, film maker, photographer and public speaker. He has written four books including 'Billy Biscuit' , the story of Sir William Curtis the man who coined the phrase The Three Rs, and 'Before Chernobyl - Nuclear Accidents'.

He is widely travelled with many of his journeys featuring in his talks and has had his photographs published by Time-Life and The Oxford University Press.

Doors will open as usual at 10.00 am with coffee served, the meeting will start at 10.30 am and finish at around 12.00 noon.

Easter Island

Anyone is welcome to attend the monthly meetings and outings, whether as a Member or as a guest.

So, please find out more about the group’s ‘Events’ by visiting www.hemelprobus.org.uk or by contacting Bill on 07860 241300.

