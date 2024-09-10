H’arts in Mind takes part in Herts Open Studios

The Galleria, Hatfield, is thrilled that mental health arts charity, H’arts in Mind, will be taking part in Herts Open Studios.

This annual event enables artists and makers to open their studio doors, to meet visitors, talk about and demonstrate their work, and engage with an audience of art enthusiasts.

H’arts in Mind are based at The Galleria and will be showcasing their diverse works from over 30 members on the following dates and times;

Thursday 19th September 11am-5pm

Friday 20th September 11am-5pm

Saturday 21st September 11am-5pm

Sunday 22nd September 12pm-4pm

Thursday 26th September 11am-5m

Friday 27th September 11am-5pm

Saturday 28th September 11am-5pm

Sunday 29th September 12pm-4pm

H’arts in Mind are run by a group of volunteers who support people with mental health or physical health challenges who have an interest in art. They run a wide range of art workshops and wellbeing drop-in sessions. Their Community Art Hub, based on the first floor near M&S, is open throughout the week. Guests can purchase and view their amazing selection of their artists work including handmade gifts, cards and unique art for the home.

Anthony Greener, Retail Manager at The Galleria said: “We love to support the work of H’arts in Mind volunteers and artists and it is great that they are taking part in this county wide event to showcase their amazing work.”

Kim Rasit, Founder of H’arts in Mind said “I am very proud of all the artists and volunteers involved that support H’arts in Mind. Also, a huge thanks goes to the Galleria for supporting us so we can continue our wellbeing projects in the community.”

For more information about the charity visit: www.hartsinmind.co.uk/