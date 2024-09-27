Halloween skele-brations are coming to The Marlowes Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Marlowes Shopping Centre are gearing up for a Halloween spooktacular, with free events for local families.

The shopping centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, prides itself on its varied free event offerings throughout the year – and Halloween is no different!

Families can ‘Meet the Halloween Animals’ on Tuesday 29th October in Centre Court, with creepy crawlies, gentle owls and more on display for children and adults alike to get up close and personal with. Young explorers can also take on the trail for some frightfully good fun navigating around the shopping centre to enter a prize draw to win a £100 voucher for The Entertainer.

On Halloween itself, Thursday 31st October, shoppers will be able to meet the creepiest family from TV and pose for a photo with Wednesday, Morticia and Fester. There will also be fangtastic arts and crafts to enjoy to use on Halloween night.

Both events will run from 11am – 4pm in Centre Court, and will also offer free face painting to transform children into creatures and characters beyond their wildest dreams.

Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented “We are excited to be back this Halloween with some free family fun for Hemel Hempstead to get involved with. Snap a photo with our special guests Wednesday, Morticia and Fester and come and meet our furry and scaly friends if you dare – these are going to events you won’t want to miss!”

For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.