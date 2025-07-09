Fun in the sun at Riverside Shopping Centre this summer

Riverside Shopping Centre is turning up the fun this school holiday with Summer Camp – a vibrant series of FREE children’s events happening every Thursday from 24th July to 28th August.

Families are invited to join in the activities from 11am – 4pm each Thursday out by the pop-up beach, for creative crafts, interactive workshops, live entertainment and prize-winning trails, with a new theme each week to keep the little ones entertained and inspired throughout the summer break.

The full line-up includes:

In The Garden – Thursday 24th July

Kick off Summer Camp with a burst of creativity as kids make colourful, garden-inspired crafts perfect for a sunny family day out. Plus, take on the trail for a chance to win a £50 Clarks voucher!

Ready, Set, Riverside – Thursday 31st July

Let the energy flow with mini races and playful challenges designed for young athletes. Get ready for a day of fun and podium-worthy moments!

LEGO ‘Make and Take’ Workshop – Thursday 7th August

Budding builders can create their own mini LEGO masterpiece to take home. Plus complete the trail for your chance to win a £50 TK Maxx voucher!

Punch and Judy Show – Thursday 14th August

Enjoy this classic seaside favourite, brought to life with live British Sign Language interpretation by the shopping centre’s new initiative ‘River Sign’, making for a fun and inclusive day for all. There will also be free face painting to enjoy!

Breezy Craft Workshop – Thursday 21st August

Create colourful wind chimes and breezy crafts to brighten up windows and catch the summer air. Plus, trail participants can enter to win a £50 Next voucher!

Sandy Masterpieces – Thursday 28th August

Wrap up the summer with layered sand art creations, a fun takeaway from a day of fun in the sun! Plus complete the final trail of the summer to enter to win a £50 Starbucks voucher

Visitors are encouraged to also stop by the popular beach for fun in the sun, open daily (weather permitting) for all the fun of the seaside, and a spot of rest and relaxation from a shopping trip at the High Street favourites and local independent sellers at the centre.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "We’re thrilled to bring families together this summer with our free Summer Camp events. There’s something new and fun for everyone to enjoy each week from the heart of Riverside Shopping Centre – and we look forward to welcoming you!”

For more information please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.