Free webinar will throw light on developing transformative burns clinics

A Senior Sister based at a Northern Burns Centre is sharing free education to help improve care for burns patients across the UK and internationally.

Sophie Robson has led the development of a nurse-led burns triage and treatment clinic within the Burn Centre which has been heralded as being transformative for both service and patient care.

She will share her experiences during a free webinar next month to help other healthcare professionals learn how to develop similar services elsewhere.

The event has been organised by Hertfordshire-based Spectral AI, the creators of the DeepView AI® System which is used in several UK NHS hospitals and employs artificial intelligence to give clinicians a healing assessment on day-one of a burn wound injury to help them make treatment decisions for patients.

Spectral AI Director of Business Development Claire Johnson said: “Sophie has been working in burn care for more than a decade and is hugely respected for her passion for education and nurse empowerment.

“She has led on the development of a nurse led burns triage clinic in Newcastle which has been transformative for both service and patient care.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for healthcare professionals from across the UK to hear from Sophie about the work needed to develop a nurse led burn triage and treatment clinic and to gain insights on how they could make similar service improvements in their area.”

The ‘Developing a nurse led burns triage and treatment clinic’ webinar will include information about the preparatory work that was undertaken to develop the nurse led clinic in Newcastle.

It will also examine the challenges that were identified in the creation of the clinic and how they were overcome.

The interactive one-hour session will include a live Q&A and will take place on Zoom from 12.30pm to 1.30pm on Tuesday, June 10.

Healthcare professionals can register for the free webinar at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/orangejuicecommunications/1685480

To find out more about the DeepView AI® System visit https://www.spectral-ai.com/uk/