Free opportunity for Dacorum residents to protect their bikes

Local bicycle owners can help deter would-be thieves by attending a bike marking event in Hemel Hempstead on Wednesday 29th November.

The DENS Bike Project is hosting the event at their shop in Gadebridge, in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council and the Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Bicycles will be protected with a security marking tool and then added to a police-approved database. This both reduces the risk of theft, and in the case of a bicycle being stolen, increases the chance of its recovery.

The event takes place from 11am until 2pm, and there is no need to book a place.

A bicycle being security marked

The Bike Project provides opportunities for DENS clients experiencing homelessness to learn bike maintenance skills and build their confidence in a supportive environment. They will be providing free bike health checks and safety lights on the day.

Jocelyn Garner, Head of Social Enterprise and Employment Support at DENS, said: “We’re excited to work alongside Dacorum Borough Council and the Hertfordshire Constabulary to offer our local community a chance to have their bikes security marked for free.”