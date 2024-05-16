Tring set to be featured on latest season of popular nature television series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tring has been announced as one of the locations featured in the latest series of a popular nature show.

When Canal Boat Diaries with Robbie Cumming returns with its fifth season Tring will be one of the locations visited on the tranquil lifestyle show.

Hosted by Robbie Cumming, the programme previously aired on BBC 4, but has found a new home on the Yesterday channel.

In the 10th episode of the upcoming season, which will also be available free of charge on the UKTV streaming platform, Tring will be featured as Robbie sails through the area.

Robbie Cumming visited Tring on the latest season of Canal Boat Diaries

Travelling through the Grand Union Canal at Simpson, Robbie will finish his journey at Little Tring. Other episode highlights, revealed by producers, include the presenter stopping by to see his parents join the boat by the Marsworth Locks. He also has to deal with getting iced in on the Grand Union Canal.

Canal Boat Diaries with Robbie Cumming is set to air on weeknights on Yesterday, starting on 3 June at 7pm. Ten one-hour episodes will be airing between Monday and Friday on the history channel, as Robbie offers a personal take on life aboard his narrowboat home the ‘Naughty Lass’.

Robbie said: “The show has moved home to a new channel and that's given me the opportunity to make more of the programmes I love. I've packed load into this series and encountered some of my toughest trips yet. There are parts of the Birmingham Canal Navigations not for the faint hearted - it was hard going at times but ultimately an amazing adventure which makes great telly I can share with you.”

Canal Boat Diaries follows Robbie’s transition to living on a narrowboat full-time and how he fell in love with the simple lifestyle it afforded him.

In this new series the film-maker and waterways enthusiast explores the landscapes, towns and cities of the Midlands before heading south down the Grand Union Canal. Along the way he shares his passion for industrial heritage and celebrates the lesser-known stretches of our most challenging inner city canals.