Festive fun galore at the Galleria

The Galleria, Hatfield, is excited to be welcoming Santa to the centre this November.

Santa will be in his giant ice mountain grotto ready to greet all the local families and give them a special gift.

From the 30th November, the grotto will open every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) and then will be open every day from 18th December – 24th December.

Pre-booking is strongly advised as Santa will become very busy. Families can book online at www.bookfatherchristmas.co.uk/TheGalleria.

There will also be lots more festive fun happening at the Galleria.

On 7th, 14th and 21st December 11am-3pm, little ones will be able to get their faces painted near the Get Wild indoor play area.

On 21st to 22nd December 11am-4pm, The Galleria will be visited by a sensational juggling elf, who will roam around the centre bringing festive charm and fun. If guests are lucky, they may be thrown a festive gift.

Additionally, from 21st to 23rd December, children’s charity Potential Kids will be offering a gift-wrapping service. This will aim to raise money for the work they do in improving the health and wellbeing of children and young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND), their parents, carers, siblings and families.

If that’s not enough, throughout the season, guests can enjoy a range of festive performances at The Galleria...

Ø 27th & 29th November and 1st, 5th & 6th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook, 1pm-3pm

Ø 7th December – Carers in Herts Christmas Singalong 11am-12pm, Danny Janeway, 12.30pm-2.30pm

Ø 8th December – Christmas set by Welhat Ukes Ukulele Band 12.30pm-1.15pm

Ø 12th December – 13th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook 1pm-3pm

Ø 14th December – Immi Davies 12pm-1pm

Ø 14th December - Carol singing by Hatfield Foodbank and Gracemead Church, 2-4pm

Ø 15th December – Danny Janeway Festive Performance, 12.30pm -2.30pm

Ø 16th – 18th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook, 1pm-3pm

Ø 21st December – Danny Janeway Festive Performance, 12.30pm -2.30pm

Ø 26th and 29th December - Busking duo Bill and Brook, 1pm-3pm

Tim Stirling, Centre Director at The Galleria says: “We are looking forward to all the festivities we have planned over Christmas. We are delighted to have so much festive activity going on at the scheme this year and are excited to welcome a whole host of performers to The Galleria to bring some festive cheer to our visitors. We hope guests enjoy everything we have planned, including meeting the big man in red himself, of course!”.

For more information about what’s on visit: thegalleria.co.uk/