Expert reveals the best dog-friendly activities in the south east for locals this bank holiday

Ahead of the May bank holiday weekend, a leading pet insurance company, with the help of an award-winning animal behaviourist, has revealed the ultimate dog-friendly South East weekend itinerary to encourage pet owners to take a well-earned break and enjoy some tail-wagging R&R.

Google Trends data shows that Google searches for ‘dog walking’ in the UK hit their highest point in 2024 between the 26th and 27th of May; clear proof that pups across the South East are ready to swap sofas for fresh air, muddy paws and stick-hunting adventures. To help, Napo Pet Insurance has sniffed out the ultimate weekend itinerary for owners and their faithful hounds.

This expert guide, curated by Napo’s Head of Training and Behaviour, accredited clinical animal behaviourist Rachel Rodgers, showcases the best dog-friendly walks and experiences in the home counties. From scenic hikes to classic pubs, each adventure is designed to strengthen the bond between dogs and their owners; a connection that animal behavioural experts widely agree helps dogs learn faster and respond more positively to training.

Rachel’s weekend itinerary helps you explore new places while deepening your relationship with your four-legged friend. Drawing on her knowledge and genuine passion for dogs, these handpicked local recommendations offer plenty of ways to make lasting memories, whether it’s through breath taking walks, quaint cafes or even a pet friendly brunch spot by the sea.

Dogs across the South East are ready for some tail wagging fun this bank holiday

And what better time to reconnect than a long weekend filled with walks and tail-wagging fun?

Saturday: Riverside Rambles and Storybook Streets

Morning: Riverside Walk in Marlow, Buckinghamshire

Kick off your weekend in the beautiful riverside town of Marlow. Take a leisurely walk along the Thames Path, soaking up the views of Marlow Bridge and the gently flowing river, with your dog happily leading the way. It's a peaceful, scenic route with plenty of open space for wagging tails and riverside sniffing sessions. A relaxed, postcard-perfect start to your getaway.

After your stroll, refuel at Fego – a stylish, dog-friendly café right in the heart of Marlow. Known for its delicious brunches, fresh dishes and relaxed atmosphere, it’s a welcoming spot to enjoy a hearty meal while your pup lounges nearby. Outdoor seating makes it easy to kick back and enjoy the town’s buzzing vibe.

Afternoon: Explore Old Amersham

After lunch, take a scenic drive over to the picturesque market town of Old Amersham. With its historic high street, charming shops and tucked-away green spaces, it’s ideal for a relaxed afternoon wander. Many of the local cafés and boutiques offer water bowls for visiting pups, making it super dog-friendly.

After a day of exploring, settle in for a hearty roast at the Elephant and Castle. This welcoming pub is a beloved local spot, known for its generous portions, cozy atmosphere, and friendly service. Its roast is a standout, piled high with perfectly cooked meats, crisp roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and rich, flavorful gravy. It’s the perfect place to relax and recharge with comforting, traditional fare in a lively, relaxed setting. Plus, dogs are welcome with free treats available at the bar for any pups looking to enjoy a well earned snack.

Evening: Stay at The Kings Arms Hotel, Old Amersham

Round off the day by checking into The Kings Arms Hotel – a historic coaching inn steeped in charm (and Hollywood history). Fans of Four Weddings and a Funeral will recognise it instantly, as one of the movie’s most recognisable sites. Plus with dog-friendly rooms, cosy atmosphere and a perfect location make it the ideal base for you and your pup to rest up before tomorrow’s adventures.

Sunday: Surrey strolls and a cosy countryside stay

Morning: Scenic Drive to the Surrey Hills National Landscape

Start your morning with a beautiful drive through the Chilterns towards the Surrey Hills. Cruise along leafy lanes and past quaint villages, with the countryside unfolding around you. It's the perfect relaxed start to a day packed with outdoor exploring.

Tuck into a hearty Sunday lunch at The Abinger Hatch, a relaxed, dog-friendly pub nestled in the heart of the Surrey Hills., a garden perfect for sunny days, and a menu packed with locally sourced ingredients, it’s the perfect pitstop before hitting the trails. Plus, dog treats at the bar make it extra welcoming.

Afternoon: Hike the Box Hill Circular Route

Burn off your lunch with one of the most scenic walks in the South East – the Box Hill Circular. This National Trust trail takes around 6 hours to complete and offers a good mix of open hilltops, woodlands and riverside meadows. Expect epic views across the countryside, plenty of shaded spots for your pup, and a few gentle climbs for that satisfying "we-earned-this" feeling.

Evening: Stay at The Merry Harriers, Hambledon

Settle in for the night at The Merry Harriers – a dog-loving country inn complete with luxurious shepherd’s huts if you fancy glamping in style. With llamas roaming the grounds (yes, llamas!) and miles of nearby walks, it’s a quirky, cosy stop for you and your dog to unwind.Monday: Seaside Fun in Brighton

Morning: Brighton Beach and The Lanes

Head south to Brighton and enjoy a morning stroll along Brighton Beach). Afterwards, meander through the famous Lanes – the vibrant, independent shopping area where many cafés, pubs and shops are super dog-friendly.

Before heading home, stop for a relaxed brunch at Starfish & Coffee – a stylish, dog-friendly café loved by locals. Expect epic breakfasts, fresh pastries, and great coffee, with plenty of smiles for your furry brunch date. It’s the perfect end to a packed weekend of wagging tails and unforgettable memories.