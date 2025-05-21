One of Hemel’s most popular community events is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. Emergency Services Day returns to Hemel Town Centre on Saturday, 31st May, promising an action-packed afternoon for the whole family.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 11am to 3pm, the town centre will come alive with flashing lights, sirens, and plenty of smiles as kids and adults alike get up close and personal with the real-life heroes who keep our community safe.

Climb aboard fire engines, police cars and ambulances

Get creative with face painting and hands-on arts & crafts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency Services Day

Try on emergency service uniforms and take the perfect photo

Say hello to local emergency crews and their furry companions

New this year – electric ride-on emergency vehicles for little ones to enjoy

And for the older kids (ages 12 and up), don’t miss the chance to paint your own tote bag with local artist Anna's Funky Art, thanks to funding from Dacorum Borough Council. (One bag per person; not suitable for under 12s.)

Whether you're coming for the fun, the learning, or just the fantastic atmosphere, entry is completely free and everyone is welcome.

This event if funded by Town Centre Businesses