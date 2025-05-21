Emergency Services Day Returns to Hemel with Exciting New Attractions
From 11am to 3pm, the town centre will come alive with flashing lights, sirens, and plenty of smiles as kids and adults alike get up close and personal with the real-life heroes who keep our community safe.
Climb aboard fire engines, police cars and ambulances
Get creative with face painting and hands-on arts & crafts
Try on emergency service uniforms and take the perfect photo
Say hello to local emergency crews and their furry companions
New this year – electric ride-on emergency vehicles for little ones to enjoy
And for the older kids (ages 12 and up), don’t miss the chance to paint your own tote bag with local artist Anna's Funky Art, thanks to funding from Dacorum Borough Council. (One bag per person; not suitable for under 12s.)
Whether you're coming for the fun, the learning, or just the fantastic atmosphere, entry is completely free and everyone is welcome.
This event if funded by Town Centre Businesses