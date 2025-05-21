Emergency Services Day Returns to Hemel with Exciting New Attractions

One of Hemel’s most popular community events is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. Emergency Services Day returns to Hemel Town Centre on Saturday, 31st May, promising an action-packed afternoon for the whole family.

From 11am to 3pm, the town centre will come alive with flashing lights, sirens, and plenty of smiles as kids and adults alike get up close and personal with the real-life heroes who keep our community safe.

Climb aboard fire engines, police cars and ambulances

Get creative with face painting and hands-on arts & crafts

Try on emergency service uniforms and take the perfect photo

Say hello to local emergency crews and their furry companions

New this year – electric ride-on emergency vehicles for little ones to enjoy

And for the older kids (ages 12 and up), don’t miss the chance to paint your own tote bag with local artist Anna's Funky Art, thanks to funding from Dacorum Borough Council. (One bag per person; not suitable for under 12s.)

Whether you're coming for the fun, the learning, or just the fantastic atmosphere, entry is completely free and everyone is welcome.

This event if funded by Town Centre Businesses

