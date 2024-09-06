Dacorum leisure centres to host free open days in celebration of £410k refurbishments

Two leisure centres in the Dacorum borough are opening their doors to the local community this month to celebrate the completement of a £410,000 refurbishment project.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre will mark the new improvements with a community open day on Saturday 7 September.

On the day, visitors will be able to enjoy the new facilities through free gym access, gym challenges and free public swimming. Group exercise classes in the brand-new studios include Boxing Fitness, Pilates, Zumba and Group Cycling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Berkhamsted Leisure Centre’s transformed gym will be showcased with a community open day on Saturday 21 September.

The refurbished Berkhamsted Leisure Centre gym

All visitors will be entitled to a free day pass on the day to try the brand-new gym equipment, as well as have the chance to take part in gym challenges, with prizes up for grabs.

Throughout the day, members of the local community will be able to dive into the fun with free public swimming sessions and free Under 8s swimming and inflatable sessions. On land, free senior Badminton and a free performance and conditioning class in the refurbished studio will also be available.

Steve Cox, Area Contract Manager at Everyone Active, said: "We're thrilled to be able to celebrate this exciting time for fitness in our borough, showcasing the significant investment with this fun-filled community open day for locals of all ages and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’ve been inspired by the incredible successes of our local and national athletes this summer, this day is a fantastic opportunity to explore the diverse new facilities on offer. From our refreshed studios and innovative Speedflex Blade at Hemel Hempstead to our new state-of-the-art gym at Berkhamsted, there really is something for everyone.”

Everyone Active, which manages Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Berkhamsted Leisure Centre on behalf of Dacorum Borough Council, funded the gym upgrade project.

Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, after undergoing a full refurbishment in December 2022, received an additional £180,000 investment which saw the refresh of four fitness studios with new lighting and décor for classes including spinning, body pump and yoga.

The project also saw the introduction of new benches, Life Fitness strength equipment and a variety of new equipment including the state-of-the-art Speedflex Blade, which provides more than 100 on-demand workouts without causing joint pressure or pain and is dubbed ‘HIIT without the hurt’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Berkhamsted Leisure Centre underwent a £230,000 investment, focused on expanding its strength training capabilities to meet growing demand through doubling the free weights area and introducing new benches, an expanded range of dumbbells and a tripled Olympic rack presence.

All cardio equipment has also been upgraded to new models and innovative equipment such as a ski erg, adding variety to workout routines has also been introduced. Recognising the importance of recovery, the gym also now offers theraguns to aid muscle relaxation, alongside a dedicated stretch and recovery area.

Whilst all activities are free of charge, booking is recommended to secure your place. To book, please visit: www.everyoneactive.com/news/hemel-hempstead-leisure-centre-open-day/ or www.everyoneactive.com/news/free-open-day-at-berkhamsted-leisure-centre/. For Berkhamsted, booking will be available closer to the event.