Channel 4's Virgin Island is looking for local people to take part

Applications are open now

Channel 4’s streaming hit Virgin Island is returning for a second series and looking for local people aged 21+ who are still virgins to take part.

The groundbreaking, heartwarming and authentic series follows a group of people who lack any experience with intimacy as they travel to a luxury island retreat to embark on a unique hands-on course. The aim is to help them overcome the fears that are holding them back.

Series one participant, Dave, said of his experience: “I had an amazing time on the Island, and I’m truly thankful for the time I spent there. Anyone who has watched the show will have seen how much my confidence grew over the course of the series, and I can’t speak highly enough of the experts and production team for making us feel so safe and secure. I would wholly encourage anyone with enough courage and resilience to apply, it’s completely changed my life.”

More information, terms and conditions and the application form can be found at www.virginisland.co.uk