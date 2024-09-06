Celebrate Black History Month at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust’s vibrant community festival

A vibrant festival with a day of culture, entertainment, and health awareness is on the cards when Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust (HCT)’s community event takes place to celebrate Black History Month.

The event will take place on Sunday, 29 September at Stanborough Park in Watford from 12-4pm.

The family friendly festival will see Stanborough Park transformed into a vibrant hub of African and Caribbean heritage with:

- Pulsating rhythms and electrifying dance performances - Inspiring keynote speakers sharing powerful stories - Mouthwatering African, Caribbean and international cuisine - Unique craft displays showcasing rich cultural traditions

A bouncy castle is just one of the attractions at Hertfordshire Community NHS Trust’s festival.

Kids will be entertained with an array of exciting activities which includes:

- A bouncy castle - Face painting - Ice-cream treats and so much more!

HCT’s community festival is about more than celebration but also about building a healthier, more connected community by:

- Meeting local NHS healthcare providers offering free health checks - Engaging with community organisations dedicated to your well-being - Discovering a wealth of healthcare services available through HCT, the wider NHS and other health and care support services.

HCT has organised the event to promote essential health checks and healthcare services, reach underserved community groups, and tackle health inequalities. People are invited to attend to connect, learn, and take charge of their health in a fun, inclusive environment.

Don't miss this event that brings together Black culture, family entertainment, and community health initiatives.

Everyone is invited to join us at Stanborough Park for a day that promises to educate, inspire, and unite!