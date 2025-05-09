Bushey House Beaumont to host community information evening with cheese and wine

Cheese and wine evening

Bushey House Beaumont, a local care home, is pleased to announce it will be hosting an informal Cheese and Wine Information Evening for the local community. The event is scheduled for **Thursday, 22nd May 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM**.

Guests are invited to drop in and browse a variety of stands featuring local organisations. Attendees will have the opportunity to gather information and advice on a range of topics, including finance, legal matters, health, and community services.

The evening promises a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere where community members can mingle while enjoying a delicious array of cheese platters and a selection of wines.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents and their families, as well as the wider Bushey community, to connect with valuable local resources in an informal setting.

**Event Details:**

* **What:** Cheese and Wine Information Evening

* **When:** Thursday, 22nd May 2025, 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

* **Where:** Bushey House Beaumont, 57-59 High Street, Bushey, Hertfordshire, WD23 1QN

* **Cost:** Free to attend

Bushey House Beaumont looks forward to welcoming everyone to this informative and enjoyable evening.