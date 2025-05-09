Bushey House Beaumont to host community information evening with cheese and wine

By Philip Amos
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 15:49 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 16:08 BST
Cheese and wine eveningCheese and wine evening
Cheese and wine evening
Bushey House Beaumont, a local care home, is pleased to announce it will be hosting an informal Cheese and Wine Information Evening for the local community. The event is scheduled for **Thursday, 22nd May 2025, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM**.

Guests are invited to drop in and browse a variety of stands featuring local organisations. Attendees will have the opportunity to gather information and advice on a range of topics, including finance, legal matters, health, and community services.

The evening promises a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere where community members can mingle while enjoying a delicious array of cheese platters and a selection of wines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This event is a fantastic opportunity for residents and their families, as well as the wider Bushey community, to connect with valuable local resources in an informal setting.

Cheese and wine eveningCheese and wine evening
Cheese and wine evening

**Event Details:**

* **What:** Cheese and Wine Information Evening

* **When:** Thursday, 22nd May 2025, 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

* **Where:** Bushey House Beaumont, 57-59 High Street, Bushey, Hertfordshire, WD23 1QN

* **Cost:** Free to attend

Bushey House Beaumont looks forward to welcoming everyone to this informative and enjoyable evening.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice