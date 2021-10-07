Hemel author releases her first children's book inspired by the adventures with her grandson

An author from Hemel Hempstead has released her first children's book - which was inspired by the adventures she has with her grandson.

Amanda Ibrahim has always wanted to write a book but never got round to it, until her grandson was born and she started thinking about all the fun adventures they could go on.

The 41-year-old's first book, Around the World with Mi Mi and Buzz, is inspired by her adventures with her grandson, Leighton, and her own children.

Amanda and Leighton with her book, Around the World with Mi Mi and Buzz

She said: "I have always wanted to write a book and when my first grandson was born I was thinking about all the fun things we could do, and I thought about all the adventures I took my children on, and I just started writing about it.

"The book is based on my own experiences, it has a mix of pictures and words, so can be enjoyed by all ages.

"The story is about me and my grandson sitting at home not really doing much and we decide to go on an adventure to London.

"I did not expect to have it published and I have received the hard copy and it feels very surreal."

Amanda with the first children's book she has written

Amanda, a mother of four, has always had a passion for reading and writing and this will not be her only book.

She added: "I plan on writing more books. I really enjoyed writing this one. They will also be based on our adventures."

The book is out now and available to buy from Olympia Publishers and Amazon.