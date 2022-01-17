A free creative therapy course for those with mild to moderate mental health issues in Dacorum is now open for applications.

Applications for the course, which will run from March for 24 weeks, are now open and a taster session will be running on Friday, March 4, for those wishing to find out more and give the course a try.

Colourful Minds is a free creative therapy course for those with mild to moderate mental health issues, such as stress, anxiety, depression or other conditions affecting mental wellbeing.

Applications are open for the next Colourful Minds course in March

The course is being delivered as part of Dacorum Borough Council’s Active Dacorum initiative, which is working in partnership with Herts Inclusive Theatre to support residents’ mental health, as part of their wellbeing programme of activities.

The creative art therapy course offers residents aged 18 and over an opportunity to explore creative arts in a confidential group setting.

Engaging in arts activities can help with major health challenges and can help those living with anxiety and stress or experiencing isolation.

The creative arts can help people to express their thoughts and feelings and find new ways to look at problems or difficult situations.

Taking part in Colourful Minds is also an opportunity to connect with others in a safe and supportive environment.

The full course will run for 24 weeks from Friday, March 18, 2022.

Applications to join the course are via referral from a GP, health professional or support worker. The deadline for applications is Monday, February 28.

Annie Smith, community partnerships and wellbeing officer at Dacorum Borough Council, said: “We have had some very positive outcomes for residents participating in the health and wellbeing courses we have already delivered in Dacorum.

"We are delighted to be working with Herts Inclusive Theatre, one of our local arts organisations, to provide further support for our communities which is particularly needed at this time.”

Active Dacorum is run by the Community Partnerships and Wellbeing Team at Dacorum Borough Council. The areas covered are sport and physical activity, arts, culture and wellbeing.

Active Dacorum provide opportunities for residents through events, sessions, projects, activities and working in partnership with local organisations.

Herts Inclusive Theatre (HIT) is a theatre and arts organisations that believes that everyone should have opportunities to enhance their lives through creative and educational activities in environments that are positive and welcoming to all, regardless of people’s background or abilities.

HIT runs courses and workshops for all ages in Dacorum and across Hertfordshire.