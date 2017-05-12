WARNING: Notorious Gangsta (Granny) is coming to Aylesbury next week

People of Aylesbury be warned, the cabbage-crunching, criminal mastermind Gangsta Granny is coming to town next week.

The acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories and George’s Marvellous Medicine are bringing their world premiere of David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre from Wednesday 17th of May to Sunday 21st May prior to a West End run this summer.

Birmingham Stage Company presents David Walliams' Gangsta Granny

Aimee Eaton, 16, from nearby Bedford, will be dancing a solo piece in Gangsta Granny. She is currently studying for a musical theatre BTEC, alongside taking A Levels in physical education and biology. Aimee dancers 25 hours a week, often with her days staring at 5am and ending at 10pm!

Gangsta Granny author and Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams, who recently co-hosted BBC TV’s Sports Relief show and is the creator of the ground-breaking comedy series, Little Britain has established himself as the UK’s best-selling author for children is his parallel career!

He began his publishing career at Harper Collins in early 2008 with his debut novel The Boy in the Dress. Then, after writing two other popular stories, in 2011 he published Gangsta Granny, which was shortlisted for both The Red House Children’s Book Award and for the Roald Dahl Funny Prize. At Christmas 2013 a TV version of Gangsta Granny was shown on BBC One with an all-star cast including David Walliams himself. Gangsta Granny went straight to number 1 in the children’s book charts and his books have been translated into no fewer than 30 languages.

It’s Friday night and Ben knows that means only one thing – staying with Granny! There will be cabbage soup, cabbage pie and cabbage cake and Ben knows one thing for sure – it’s going to be sooooooooo boring! But what Ben doesn’t know is that Granny has a secret – and Friday nights are about to get more exciting than he could ever imagine, as he embarks on the adventure of a lifetime with his very own Gangsta Granny!

The cast includes: Ashley Cousins as Ben, Gilly Tompkins (from Leighton Buzzard) as Granny with Louise Bailey, Alison Fitzjohn, Laura Girling, Richard James, Umar Malik, Benedict Martin and Aaron Thiara. Gangsta Granny has been adapted for the stage by Neal Foster. Design is by Jaqueline Trousdale, music by Jak Poore, sound design by Nick Sagar, choreography by Paul Chantry & Rae Piper and lighting by Jason Taylor.

Gangsta Granny is a must for all families and will be enjoyed by everyone from 5 to 105! It’s both laugh-outloud funny with some brilliant comic scenes, but also moving and truthful things about family relationships.

To find out more and book tickets call 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.com/Aylesbury.

