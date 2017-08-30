Vincent and Flavia tango in a world premiere at Aylesbury

With Strictly Come Dancing about to waltz on to our screens, two of the former professionals from the show will be touring and coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre.

Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone appear in Tango Moderno from Thursday to Saturday, September 7 to 9.

Tango is the rhythm of the city, the heat of the streets and the pulse of life. Tango Moderno is the irresistible hot new stage spectacular from Vincent and Flavia: dance partners for over two decades, world champions, Strictly favourites and acclaimed West End stage stars, whose previous productions Midnight Tango, Dance Til Dawn and The Last Tango have all been acclaimed sell-out hits.

Having originally intended The Last Tango to be their farewell tour, Flavia commented: “As we were creating our last show, we developed a number of new routines with so much raw choreography.

“It was thrilling to still be discovering new numbers for Vincent and I to dance, but we just couldn’t accommodate them in the production.

“We toured the country with the show and were overwhelmed by the support from our audiences and from people asking us to continue.

“Vincent and I spoke at the end of the tour and we decided that we wanted to continue; we love dancing together, we are having so much fun and a year after our last UK tour, we are more excited than ever to share this new work and show with our audiences.”

The new production fuses ballroom, Latin, and Argentine tango to give you a performance that smoulders with desire. With classic steps, they create a tango for today.

This will be a world premiere before it goes out on a tour across the United Kingdom.

Tickets are available from £16.50.

For further information about the show or to book tickets in advance call the box office on 0844 871 7607 or visit www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury.