Stuart brings big questions to Hemel

Comedian Stuart Goldsmith has a reputation for smart, accessible stand up.

His enthusiasm and natural charm conceal a quick wit and fearlessness honed by his early career as a street performer. Surprisingly candid about his exploits, sexploits and textploits, Stuart likes to get his teeth into love, romance and the downside of getting what you want.

Now he has finally shaken off his misspent youth he finds himself uprooted from the city and press ganged into a pastoral existence by a cunning girl.

He considers the big questions and wonders, how much compromise is too much?

Stuart appears at The Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead at 8pm on Friday, May 26.

Tickets £10, concessions £8, available online at www.oldtownhall.couk or call the box office on 01442 228091.