Strictly pair dancing out on the road again

Following the success of their first dance tour last year, Strictly Come Dancing professionals Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe are undertaking a brand new major tour across the country at 62 venues.

Somewhere In Time is a brand new production promising a night to remember with breath taking routines, stunning costumes, wonderful music and plenty of romance.

The golden dance couple will take their show on the road for four months and stop off at Watford Colosseum at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 15.

The dance showcase spectacular will also feature stories, laughter and a close-up look at the lives of the pair.

Natalie, 36, originally hails from Sydney and was a regular on Dancing with the Stars in Australia before heading to the UK. Her celebrity dance partners have included boxer Audley Harrison, cricketer Michael Vaughan and chef Ainsley Harriott.

She said: “It’s always a pleasure dancing with Ian. It’s such an amazing feeling taking a new show out on the road and meeting the fans. It’s a very special feeling seeing the faces of audience members and how much they are enjoying the performances.”

Since hanging up his dance shoes on Strictly, Ian has become a firm favourite on the behind the scenes It Takes Two programme with his own slot, Waite’s Wednesday Warm-Up, during which he casts his eye over the weekly progress of celebrities and their professional partners.

Ian, 45, from Reading, has enjoyed an illustrious dancing career. He began dancing aged 10 when he accompanied his younger brother to Saturday dance lessons and it become obvious he was a born performer and dancer.

During his career Ian made it to the finals of the European Professional Latin Championships in 2003.

His celebrity partners on Strictly have included Olympian Denise Lewis, model Penny Lancaster-Stewart and radio and television presenter Zoe Ball.

He said: “Natalie and I had an incredible time touring the country last year for our first ever UK tour. We were overwhelmed and humbled with the response we received.”

Tickets for the show cost from £27.50 with discounts available.

Special meet and greet tickets are also available starting from £47.50.

Book online at www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk or call the box office on 01923 571102.