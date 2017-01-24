Smash hit drama comes to Aylesbury

The National Theatre’s internationally acclaimed production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time returns to Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre due to popular demand.

On its last visit in spring 2015 it played to capacity audiences, and tickets are already selling fast for this tour with a new cast at the beginning of February.

Winner of seven Olivier awards and five Tony awards the play brings Mark Haddon’s best selling novel to life on stage, adapted by award winning playwright Simon Stephens, who has links with our town as he has previously led writing workshops at Aylesbury Prison.

The play tells the story of 15-year-old Christopher who has an extraordinary brain - exceptional at maths while ill equipped to interpret everyday life.

He has never ventured alone to the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion of killing Mrs Shears’ dog it takes him on a journey that upturns his world.

Mr Stephens said he was immensely flattered when author Mark Haddon asked him to adapt the book for the stage.

The cast of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time

He said: “The innate dramatic charge of his dialogue means his work is eminently stageable.

“I spent some time trying to separate the narrative from the prose of the book. I worked through it listing all the events that happened in the story. I then spent some time transcribing the direct speech. I had the hunch that in the direct speech there would be clues as to the book’s dramatic heart.

“It was through this that I came up with the idea of using Siobhan as a narrator.

“She is one of only three people who read Christopher’s book in the novel and her viewpoint is so much like the novel’s readers.

“I also think that the idea of a favourite teacher is one many people can relate to. She’s a peripheral character in the novel but central to the play.”

In addition to Mr Stephen’s links with the town, having worked here at the prison, two of the cast members on this tour are from the area.

Crystal Condie who plays No37 Punk Girl and Information went to Aylesbury High School and was inspired to go into acting by her drama teacher Miss Diamond.

And James Parkes, a member of the ensemble, recently moved to Chesham.

Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time opens at the Waterside at 7.30pm on Tuesday February 7 and runs through to Saturday February 11, with additional 2.30pm matinees on the Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £17 and can be booked online at www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury or call the box office on 0844 871 7607, or call in to the theatre in Exchange Street.