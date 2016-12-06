Scandinavian trip with Mother Goose family

If you need a New Year pick-me-up in January after the festivities of Christmas are over, make a date in your diary for a sparkling pantomime in the first month of 2017.

Kings Langley Players annual offering has a decidedly Scandinavian feel this season as the magical story of Mother Goose has a faraway frozen fairy tale setting.

Director Sally-Ann Rafferty has pulled out all the stops to warm the hearts of audiences as they are taken on a wintery adventure through the frosty world of snowmen, sleigh bells and even the occasional moose!

A talented cast intend to delight and amaze with a fast paced story packed with catchy songs, sparkling dance routines and plenty of opportunities for laughs, boos and hisses. Oh yes they are!

Set in a faraway frozen fairy tale land live the unforgettable Mother Goose, her daughter Freya and their family pet, Heidi the Goose.

These three must work hard to outwit the scheming Baron Von Rumpensmakka. However, things go terribly wrong when Mother Goose, tempted by the bog of beauty and the promise of glamorous youth, signs over Heidi to the slimy and potential goose-eating troll Smorg.

With the help of the baron’s kind hearted nephew Sven, the magical fairy Aurora and a host of other comic characters, audiences are guaranteed a spell blindingly wonderful show for all the family as the Goose family travel far and wide through snow, trolls and awful Christmas jumpers to find and rescue poor Heidi.

This show really is a seasonal present for the whole family and Christmas jumpers are optional!

Mother Goose will be performed at Kings Langley Community Centre from Thursday January 12 - Saturday 14.

Performances are at 7.45pm on the Thursday and Friday with three performances on the Saturday at 1pm, 4pm and 8pm.

Tickets are £12, concessions £10, with a 10% discount for groups of 10 or more.

Book online at www.klp.org.uk or call the box office on 0333 666 3366.

For further information and to follow what is going on behind the scenes visit the website of the Kings Langley Players Facebook and Twitter (@KLPOfficial).

What could be nicer than a trip to the panto with plenty of audience participation to cheer everyone up during January.