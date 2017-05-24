Outnumbered looks at career in Flamstead

Comedian and screenwriter Andy Hamilton, best known for co-writing the hit BBC TV series Outnumbered, is talking about his debut novel in a special one-off event for Flamstead Book Festival.

He is also known for creating the hit sitcom Drop the Dead Donkey and appeared as a panelist on Have I Got News For You. He will also be a well known voice on Radio 4 having contributed several programmes to the station.

Andy will be in conversation with Hertfordshire journalist Ian Ridley talking about the latest chapter of a career spent making people laugh.

He says of his first venture into novel writing: “The Star Witness is very funny but serious at the same time. When you’re writing comedy, there’s often an element of seriousness concealed beneath it.

“The book is about a soap actor, who makes a series of mistakes and finds himself the target of public vitriol. I wanted to write about the effects of celebrity culture and the new narcissism of the selfie society.”

Mr Hamilton follows in the footsteps of a long list of top names who have appeared at the festival since its debut in 2014 in the village of Flamstead just off junction 9 of the M1. These include Jane Hawking, Tony Parsons, Barry Norman, Sophie Hannah and Dermot Turing.

This year’s festival is a series of one-off events rather than a concentrated festival.

Mr Hamilton will be at St Leonard’s Church in the village on Thursday, June 1, for an evening of Books in the Belfry. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Copies of his book will be on sale and there will be a chance to get them signed by Mr Hamilton after his interview and audience Q&A.

Tickets are £12, including a drink, available online at www.flamsteadbookfestival.com

Festival spokesman Vikki Orvice said: “We are excited about Andy’s appearance.

“We think attracting him is another coup for the area so come along, give him a big welcome and hear his story.”