Magical show for all the family in Hemel

Time travelling magicians Morgan and West are on a tour of the country with their magic show for kids - and for childish grown-ups!

Audiences can witness a mountain of mysterious magic, a hat full of hyper-reality and, of course, a truck full of tricks.

Mixing brain busting illusion and good old-fashioned tomfoolery, Morgan and West present a show for all the family, where magic and silliness abound.

Despite their squabbles about the idea of creating a show for children (one of the gentlemen can think of nothing worse than performing to anyone under 21 apparently), the old time magic duo set out to provide entertainment that is thrilling for anyone of almost any age (five plus), from any time period (and suggest that anyone else born in 1865 would be especially welcome) and any level of maturity (or possibly, immaturity).

The result is a wondrous show loved by children and adults alike, as Morgan and West unload another boxful of bafflement and impossibility.

The pair have been performing their unique magic shows across the UK and around the world for several years now.

They have had sell out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, Perth Fringe and Adelaide Fringe, where they were nominated for Best Family Show.

Critics have hailed them as presenting a “colourful crescendo of noise and mayhem” and said there is “barely a child in the room who isn’t grinning with delight”.

The duo will be at the Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead at 2.30pm on Saturday (May 13).

Tickets cost £6.50 and can be booked online at www.oldtownhall.co.uk or call into the box office in the High Street or call 01442 228091 between noon and 5.30pm on weekdays.