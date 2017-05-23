Fun for all the family on Watford stage

Tiny tots are in for a treat as half term starts, with the arrival of some favourite preschool characters.

Little ones will be able to take their older siblings, on holiday from school, together with parents and grandparents to see Milkshake! Live! The Magic Storybook.

The Channel 5 programme is now on tour and stops at Watford Colosseum on Sunday (May 28) for two performances full of music, singing and dancing, at noon and at 4pm.

Milkshake! presenter and show director Derek Moran said: “It’s a magical show full of audience participation. The audience will love the classic fairytale story lines, the songs and seeing lots of their favourite Milkshake! characters live on stage.”

The show stars Milkshake! favourites including Bob the Builder, Little Princess, Noddy, Toyland Detective, Fireman Sam, Shimmer and Shine, Pip Ahoy!, Winnie and Wilbur, Wissper as well as the Milkshake! Monkey and two presenters at each show.

The audience will be taken on a journey through their favourite fairytales featuring much loved stories that will be familiar to everyone, young and old.

Sarah Muller, head of Children’s at Channel 5, said: “It’s incredibly important that we are able to take Milkshake! to our audiences around the UK so that everyone can have the opportunity to experience the brand in an immersive way.

“Through our live tours we can give families a Milkshake! event that they won’t find

anywhere else, one where they can meet their favourite characters and presenters whilst enjoying a brilliant family day out.”

Tickets are £18.50 for adults, £16.50 for children, with family tickets (two adults and two children) at £16.50 per ticket. Box office 01923 474100 or book online at www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

