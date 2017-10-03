Fun and games guaranteed on and off stage at Waterside pantomime

The stars of this year’s Waterside pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, were introduced to the press recently, and if their joie de vivre transfers to the stage, then we are in for a fabulous show.

Su Pollard, Andy Collins and La Voix have known one another for years, and that means the bonding is there from day one. Andy, breakfast presenter for BBC Three Counties Radio and now in his seventh Aylesbury panto, said: “We had a script read though a couple of weeks ago and it was five hours of giggling.

“I did Snow White with Su a few years back,I’ve only just recovered and they’ve only just rebuilt Ryll in Wales where we were doing it.

“We all stayed in the same hotel and at breakfast we used to hear this bump, bump, bump from the floor above where Su’s room was. She had a little trampoline and went on it in the mornings as a wake up routine.”

Su, who plays the Wicked Queen in this year’s panto, was dressed resplendently at the launch in a glorious purple and black robe which she says represents the flames of hell, and she believes she is truly wicked when she is wearing it.

She added: “I think this will be a fun panto. I know La Voix from meeting in clubs and I know Andy from our panto in Rhyl. We’re all so disciplined but I’ve got a few things up my sleeve for off-stage fun. Unless you are on stage together you don’t see a lot of each other during the actual show. It’s nice to see each other at warm up and in the interval.”

Su has enjoyed a long and successful career in show business and is best known for her role as Peggy the chambermaid in Hi-De-Hi! which ran for eight years on primetime BBC.

She has already learnt her words for the panto and has some ideas to put before the director for her musical spots.

La Voix, cast as Nursie, said: “I’m so thrilled and excited. This is the first time I’ve done panto two years running in the same place. We got on so well last year, we were together intensely for six weeks and created an amazing camaraderie. To come back to it this year and that feeling is there from the start is fabulous. And the Ayelsbury panto crowd really own the panto and the traditions, it’s very cult like. I moved to Tring after the last panto, I wanted to move out of London, so I’m local now.”

La Voix promises a routine this year equally as embarrassing and hilarious as last year’s ballet spot with Andy Collins and said: “It was so much fun but so exhausting. You try getting a balloon and Andy Collins between your legs twice a day.”

Two or three shows a day is an exhausting prospect for anyone, but for Andy it comes after a three hour stint on his breakfast show. He said: “Last year the hardest time was rehearsals, they were long days. But the theatre looks after me and I had a bed in my dressing room. Once the shows start it is about eating well and resting. The crowd keeps you going. I’ve been in training and I’ve lost three pounds and feel great, they’ve had to adjust my costumes.”

Andy’s Twelve Days of Christmas will definitely be part of the show, as well as the water pistols. He warned: “We’re going to be well armed. If you bring an umbrella you’ll be a target, I’ll come to you. Just embrace it.”

Prince Charming is played by Geordie Jon Moses who is six foot four inches and who says he will be speaking with received pronunciation for the show, as the prince has to be posh. Snow White, who was not at the launch will be played by Jenna Innes.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be at the Waterside from Friday December 8 - Sunday December 31. Tickets from £11.75. Box office 0844 871 7607.

Su Pollard plays the Wicked Queen