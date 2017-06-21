5 things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide of things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead this week.

1 Carnival

Tring Summer Carnival, Pound Meadow, Station Road, Tring, from tomorrow (Thursday June 22) through to Sunday June 25

Four days of music, food, drink and glorious family entertainment and fun. Full details on the Entertainment page.

www.tringtogether.org.uk/tring_carnival.php

2 Comedy

Croft and Pearce Are Not Themselves, The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Friday June 23

These ladies (pictured above) are rising stars in UK comedy and after a hit series on BBC Radio 4 they are bringing their unique brand of sketch comedy to town with a show that cleverly interlinks a wide range of immaculately written characters. Tickets £13, concessions £11. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3Music

Do You Remember House? Pitstone Recreation Ground, Pitstone, near Tring 7.30pm - 1am Saturday June 24

A funky club night to remember upbeat, bouncy house dance floor classics, remixes and fresh beats for all generations who love to dance. Hosted by Housemouse, there will be a cocktail bar, chill lounge, VIP area and high end sound and light system, plus dance music all night long. 18s and over only. Tickets £15 on the door subject to availability or book online.

www.ivinghoeentertainments.org.uk/tickets

4 Comedy

Screaming Blue Murder, Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Monday June 26

Do Mondays always feel like the worst day of the week? Then pop down to The Cellar Club at the Old Town Hall and let the best and brightest comedians on the circuit put a smile on your face. Screaming Blue Murder (or SBM to its friends) is the resident monthly comedy club at the Old Town Hall. Club compere Windsor will be joined this month by Tamar Broadbent and Julian Deane. Tamar is a comedian, singer songwriter and actor who is well known for her catchy, funny story songs. Julian has been wowing audiences across the country with his genius punch lines and perfect delivery, earning appreciation, recognition and praise from them as well as from prominent figures in the comedy industry. In addition to performing, he is also in big demand as a writer for shows like Mock the Week, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Morgan’s Spurlock’s New Britannia. Tickets £9, concessions £7. Call the box office 01442 228091 or book online

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

5 Music

Chroma: Dream Story, The Greene Room at the Kings Arms, Berkhamsted, 7pm Sunday June 25

A perception altering performance of J S Bach’s Goldberg Variations inspired by Forkel’s apocryphal story of sleepless Count Keyserlingk, arranged for the combination of violin, viola da gamba and cello. Chroma musicians Daniel Pioro and Clare O’Connell will be joined by viol player Liam Byrne and actor Trevor Allan Davies to create a deeply meditative dream sequence interspersed with a selection of readings on the nature of sleep and dreaming. Tickets cost £15 for adults, concessions are £12, Chroma Going Steady/Confetti Friends £13/£10, under 18s free, subject to availability. Tickets can be bought from Luminous and Vogue, 24 King’s Road, Berkhamsted (cash or cheques only) or call 07958 973491 or email

chroma.concerts@me.com