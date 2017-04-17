Special festival for four legged friends in Hertfordshire

Dogs and their owners have the chance to enjoy their very own festival, with an action packed, fun filled weekend in the grounds of a glorious country house.

DogFest, hosted by Channel 4’s Supervet, Professor Noel Fitzpatrick moves to the beautiful Knebworth House for the first time in June.

With even more have-a-go activities for pet dogs, this year’s superb line up includes Flyball, agility, training and obedience sessions, dog diving and the ever popular fun dog competitions.

Highlights include the School 4 Dogs arena, The Great Dog Walk and pet healthy weight checks.

DogFest 2017 also has brand new features including a Dogs with Jobs area to showcase the amazing abilities of working dogs, a chill zone, the Big Dog Dig and live music on the main stage.

Twice a day Professor Fitzpatrick will lead the way on The Great Dog Walk, which is the perfect way for visitors to get some exercise with their dog and explore the wonderful grounds of Knebworth House. The professor will also take to the stage to share stories from behind the scenes of Supervet and to share the highs and lows of clinical work helping animals.

There will be many opportunities for visitors and their dogs to join in with the action, including behaviour workshops at the School 4 Dogs. Sessions will include puppy training, how to teach your dog to perform using props and obedience displays.

Also available to try will be the Hay Race and crowd favourite, Temptation Alley. And while dogs enjoy an energising day out, visitors can watch displays in the main ring, tuck into a delicious array of food and drink, listen to live music and do a spot of shopping.

DogFest is the ultimate weekend break to enjoy with four legged friends and all the family.

The festival will be at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25.

Full details of the festival can be found at www.dog-fest.co.uk where you can also buy a variety of different tickets including one day or two day entrance, camping, VIP and family offers.