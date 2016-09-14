Powerful Tchaikovsky orchestral returns to the Colosseum

The first international orchestra to visit Watford Colosseum for many years is one of Russia’s finest, the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra.

Famed for their outstanding string sound and Tchaikovsky interpretations, the concert will open with Vaughan Williams’ serene and beautiful Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

This will be followed by one of England’s most distinguished violinists, Jennifer Pike, performing Sibelius’ virtuosic and dramatic Violin Concerto.

The evening, from 7.30pm on Tuesday October 18, will conclude with Tchaikovsky’s elemental 5th Symphony, a particular treat for music lovers.

This concert is just one of several in the larger World Class International Concert Season at the Colosseum over the next few months.

The Czech National Symphony Orchestra will perform Dvorak’s much loved New World Symphony at 7.30pm on Tuesday November 8.

And legendary guitarist Milos Karadaglic will perform with the English Chamber Orchestra Ensemble from 7.30pm on Tuesday December 13 featuring an extraordinary range of music starting with J S Bach and finishing with some of the most popular works by Lennon and McCartney.

Colosseum venue director Jo Ditch said: “In the 1970s and 1980s Watford hosted some of the great orchestras, conductors and soloists in the world and we are very pleased to be reestablishing this great Watford tradition.”

Tickets for all concerts start from £17, and one person aged 16 or under can attend for free with every full price ticket holder.

For full details of all concerts and to book online go to www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

Box office 01923 571102.