Walking on air with classic winter story

The beautiful story and melodic music of The Snowman is now a Christmas classic, and there is a chance for families to enjoy it during a winter concert this month.

The Dacorum Symphony Orchestra will perform the wistful story at a concert that will include traditional carols and other popular Christmas music.

The event will take place at the Rudolf Steiner School in Kings Langley at 3.30pm on Sunday (December 18) accompanied by the mellow tones of classically trained narrator Michael Bernstein.

Mr Bernstein studied drama and education at the Royal Academy of Music and after a 35 year career in teaching he took early retirement to pursue his first love - acting. He has narrated several pieces for orchestras.

Since its publication in 1978 as a children’s picture book without words, Raymond Briggs’ classic illustrated story has been enjoyed on screen and in the theatre.

Most famously, The Snowman warms the hearts of families every festive season as the animated film is show on the television, telling the story of a young boy and a snowman who has come to life. Together they fly to the North Pole where they attend a party for snowmen and meet Father Christmas.

As they fly through the sky the theme tune for their journey is Walking in the Air, written by Howard Blake. The iconic piece is sung in the film by Peter Auty, and was later recorded by Aled Jones, who reached number five in the UK music charts.

For the Dacorum Symphony Orchestra’s winter concert, Lewis Maclean from the Rudolf Steiner School will sing Walking in the Air. With carols and Christmas music performed by students from Hemel Hempstead School, the concert will provide an opportunity to hear many talented musicians from the area.

Johann Strauss’ Emperor Waltz completes the programme for what promises to be an uplifting and memorable seasonal afternoon.

Tickets for under 18s are free providing a great opportunity for budding young musicians to hear a 60 piece orchestra in full flow.

Adult tickets are £12, concessions £10, available online at www.dacorumso.org or from the orchestra ticket secretary on 01494 727240.

Local stockists include Luminous & Vogue, 24 Lower Kings Road, Berkhamsted, and Aitchisons, 63 Marlowes, Hemel Hempstead.