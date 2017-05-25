Family flavour to popular folk festival in Harpenden

By popular demand the Harpenden Folk, Roots and World Music festival returns this summer with a storming line up.

Top of the bill is one of folk’s greatest innovators, Martin Carthy, with his daughter Eliza, one of the most impressive and engaging performers of her generation.

The pair are joining forces to perform songs from their first duo album.

For more than 40 years Martin has been one of folk music’s best loved and most enthusiastic figures. A ballad singer and ground breaking acoustic and electric guitarist, he has worked with Steeleye Span, Dave Swarbrick and his own award winning wife Norma Waterson.

With two such legendary parents, his daughter Eliza grew up immersed in the world of traditional music. Twice nominated for the Mercury Prize, more than most Eliza has revitalised folk music and captured the most hardened of dissenters with boundary crossing performances.

Other acts at the festival, which will be held at the Harpenden Public Halls in Southdown Road, include Michael Chapman, known as one of the country’s best finger picking style guitar players.

Chris Sherburn and Denny Bartley will bring their unique sound and Emily Sanders’ fiddle playing and singing to a unique set.

Sisters Mia and The Moon combine early folk festival influences with the urban, contemporary styles of today. Their gospel sound reaches out to people of all ages.

Other acts will include Louise Jordan and Lucy Zirins.

Food and drink will be available throughout the day, with a range of alcoholic and non alcoholic beverages, real ales and a varied menu to meet everyone’s taste.

The festival will take place on Sunday, June 11. Doors open at 1.30pm and the music starts at 2pm and will carry on through to 10pm.

Tickets are available from 01472 349222 or online at www.harpendenfolkfestival.co.uk/tickets.html

The website also gives further information about the festival in general and the line up of acts.