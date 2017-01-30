Band visit namesake pub in Berkhamsted

Hertfordshire based four piece band Smoking Goats will be debuting at Berkhamsted’s pub and live music venue, The Goat, this weekend.

Since forming 18 months ago Smoking Goats has developed an eclectic range of covers from the 80s, 90s and 00s with a focus on tunes that people know and love but don’t typically hear other bands play.

David Plummer, the Smoking Goats’ bassist, said: “We gig regularly in and around the local area and we’re really looking forward to playing for the first time in Berkhamsted.

“With a name like The Goat I expect we’ll always have a bit of a soft spot for this pub.”

With this being their debut gig at the pub - and as a nod to the shared goat name - Smoking Goats has marked the occasion by creating a unique tee shirt for the staff.

The band will play from 9pm through to midnight on Saturday (February 4) and entry is free.

The members of Smoking Goats are all experienced musicians and are currently working on some original material to add to their existing set list of pop and indie tunes.

In addition to playing bass, David is also on vocals. He has played bass and guitar in a number of bands and runs three businesses from his home in Buntingford.

The other members of the band include Becky Bremmer on lead vocals and keyboard. Becky grew up in Hong Kong but has lived, worked and played in bands in Hertfordshire for 25 years.

Steve Pearman is on guitar and vocals.

He has played guitar all his life and works as a set decorator in the film industry and has worked on films including The Mummy and Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them.

Will Jones is on drums and vocals and runs his own online drumming business and has a wealth of live playing experience with premier bands.