Helping teddies to take flight in Tring

The Tring Together Spring Fayre fortnight finishes this weekend and includes a fabulous Family Fun Day when everyone is invited to bring their favourite beloved teddy bear to join in the joy.

Friends of Tring Church Heritage will host the free event from 10am - 4pm on Saturday May 6 in St Peter and St Paul Church and churchyard in the centre of town.

Teddies will be invited to brave the legendary zip wire from the top of the church tower to the ground and gain their wings with a Flight Award Certificate, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

The day will be filled with plenty of things for the whole family to enjoy with tower tours, a bouncy slide, heritage talks and children’s creative activities.

There will be plenty of food with all day refreshments on offer including a barbecue and bar, candy floss, ice lollies and a cakes and preserve stall.

Musical entertainment will be provided by local schools and community groups.

The day will start at 10am when the stalls and activities open, with refreshments in the church and the first teddy flight.

At 10.30am Dundale Primary School Choir will perform followed by the Tring Hand Bell Ringers at 11am. Bishop Wood School Choir perform at 11.30am and Grove Road Primary School Choir perform at 1.30pm.

There will be heritage talks on the Gore legacy and stained glass during the afternoon, Tring Church Music Group will perform at 3.15pm and teddies can try out for their last flight departure at 3.30pm.

Full details of all Tring Together Spring Fayre events including football, bowls and a children’s treasure trail can be found in the brochure available throughout the town or online at www.tringtogether.org.uk

