Five things to do in Hemel Hempstead and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around Hemel Hempstead this weekend

1 Arts and crafts

College Lake Artists exhibiting at College Lake Nature Reserve near Tring, 10am - 4pm Saturday, June 10 - Sunday, June 25

A group of artists and makers are exhibiting together during Bucks Open Studios fortnight. Those taking part include Niki Bell with painting and print making of British wildlife and farm animals; contemporary jeweller Kerry Neath (circular picture); Linda Cavill’s paintings and ceramics inspired by her native Scotland; Nigel Thompson’s stoneware tableware; Shirley Jones’ textiles; Louisa Stobbs’ outdoor photography; willow weaver Hazel Godfrey; glass art from Jenny Hoole; student Amy Saunders taking inspiration from film, music and places; stitched pictures from Lauren Walter; and an outdoor installation from the pupils of Brookmead School. Entry is free and there is a cafe on site. Full details of the College Lake Artists and of the full Bucks Open Studios programme are available online.

www.bucksopenstudios.org.uk

2 Comedy

Shunted Again, The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Saturday, June 10

Veteran train traveller and stand up comedian Steve Gribbin rails against the current state of Britain’s railway system. Using his very worst journeys as examples, Steve takes the audience on a (de)tour of cancellations, delays and overcrowding that’s enough to drive a person to drive. But he doesn’t stop there (it’s not scheduled). Steve shunts back into history to acknowledge the immense social change that trains brought, from the adoption of ‘railway time’ (not an oxymoron), to the movement of goods and services, including troops on their way to war. The show is a mixture of stand up, songs and train announcements as Steve examines all aspects of the railways from Beeching to Brunel, from steam (H20) to HS2. The show also looks at privatisation and the sheer grinding frustration of modern rail travel where it turns out the most difficult three words are not, I Love You, but ‘bus replacement service’. Tickets £12, concessions £10. Box office 01442 228091.

www.oldtownhall.co.uk

3 Music

Happy Together presented by Just A Cappella at the Vyne Theatre, Northbridge Road, Berkhamsted, 7.30pm Saturday, June 10

A fundraising evening of music and entertainment with Just A Cappella (main picture above), Leverstock Green Players and BURP (Berkhamsted Ukulele Random Players). Proceeds to the Hospice of St Francis. Tickets £12.50, box office 0333 666 3366 or book online:

www.vynetheatre.co.uk

4 Music

Miller Plays The Musicals at Watford Colosseum, 3pm Sunday, June 11

The Astor Big Band and Singers plus chorus from Rickmansworth Players Choir perform big band hits and music from West End musicals. Tickets £21.50 - £33.50. Box office 01923 571102.

www.watfordcolosseum.co.uk

5 Music

Marcus Malone, The Old Town Hall, Hemel Hempstead, 8pm Friday, June 9

Detroit born rock and blues guitarist Marcus Malone is a formidable vocalist and has been making quite an impact on the concert and festival circuit in recent years. Tickets £13, concessions £11, Dacorum Card £10. Box office 01442 228091

www.oldtownhall.co.uk