Here is our guide of five things to do in Aylesbury this week

1 THEATRE

Jane Eyre, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, until April 29

This highly acclaimed co-production between the National Theatre and Bristol Old Vic tells the inspiring story of Jane’s fight for freedom and fulfilment in bold and dynamic style. From her beginnings as a destitute orphan, the spirited heroine faces life’s obstacles head on, surviving poverty, injustice and the discovery of bitter betrayal before taking the ultimate decision to follow her heart. Director Sally Cookson describes it as “a clarion cry for equal opportunities for women, not a story about a passive female who will do anything for her hunky boss”.

2 MUSIC

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, April 27

An attractively varied programme of music by Messiaen, Poulenc, Pierre Sancan, Enescu and Debussy promises to provide a relaxing and enjoyable hour at the Music at Lunchtime from 12.45pm. The musicians will be Jade Bultitude on flute and Giuilia Semerano on piano. Jade works closely with James Galway and Florentine born pianist Giuilia, who is now London based, is very active in solo and chamber work and as a teacher. Admission is £4, under 18s free.

3 FAMILY

Justin’s Party, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, April 30

Are you ready to party? Because Bafta award-winning actor Justin Fletcher is coming to town – and everyone is invited. Justin’s Party is a brand new show which is packed full of fantastic songs, dances and hilarious games. There will be lots of exciting surprises along the way and you’ll get to meet Justin’s adorable new puppy Engelbert. So get your party clothes ready and come and join in the fun.

4 MUSIC

Ange Hardy, Queens Park Arts Centre, Aylesbury, April 28

Nominated at the 2015 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and celebrated by The Telegraph as “one of Britain’s top folk musicians”, Ange Hardy has grabbed the attention of the traditional folk music world by writing new material and embracing modern technology whilst maintaining a traditional feel.

Alongside a list of other accolades, Ange was awarded FATEA Magazine’s Female Vocalist of the Year in 2013, Album of the Year in 2014 and The Tradition Award in 2015.

Her focus on vocal harmony and her pitch-perfect vocal talent has led her towards adopting a live-looping pedal – a digital tape-recorder at her feet that allows her to record and play back layers of vocal harmony live from the stage.

5 THEATRE

NT Encore Screening: Twelfth Night, Second Space, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, April 27

A ship is wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land. So begins a whirlwind of mistaken identity and unrequited love. Then Olivia’s upright housekeeper Malvolia is swept up in the madness. Where music is the food of love, and nobody is quite what they seem, anything proves possible. Tamsin Greig is Malvolia in a new twist on Shakespeare’s classic comedy of mistaken identity.

