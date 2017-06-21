Community spirit is alive and well with carnival in Hemel

Tring Summer Carnival starts on Thursday June 22 and the theme for this year’s Carnival Day on Saturday (June 24) is Wheels.

Expect to see stunt bike displays, vintage cars and a High Street parade celebrating all the wheels in our lives, as well as all the stalls, food outlets and excellent beer tent that have come to be expected at this joyful annual event.

The High Street walking parade will set off at 11.30am on Saturday from Christchurch Road, arriving at Pound Meadow in Station Road for the opening at noon.

Arena entertainment will include a mountain bike stunt team, Tring School Band, a karate display, majorettes, a dog agility display, Jazzercise, fancy dress competition and the Challis School of Dance.

With fun for all the family, adult entry is £2 and children go free.

In the evening on Saturday there will be live music and comedy in the carnival marquee at Pound Meadow from 8pm - 10.30pm with The Boodlum Band, Britain’s oldest boy band! Doors open at 6pm, tickets are £8 in advance (from www.courttheatre.co.uk, Beechwood Fine Foods or Nicky Sharp Interiors), £10 on the door. Bar and catering will be available.

Secondary Modern Jazz will perform in the carnival marquee 8 - 10.30pm tomorrow (Thursday). Tickets £10 in advance from Tring Brewery or Beechwood Fine Foods. £12 on the door.

Soulfish perform in the marquee 7.30 - 11.30pm on Friday June 23. Tickets £12.50 in advance from www.courttheatre.co.uk or as above. £15 on the door.

A Perfect Summer Sunday Afternoon will take place in the carnival marquee from noon - 3pm on Sunday June 25 with a barbecue, beer and Songs of Praise organised by the Tring Team Parish. There will be children’s games and activities, feel free to take your own picnic, but no alcohol please. Register for your free tickets at www.billetto.co.uk/en/e/tring-carnival-presents-a-perfect-summer-afternoon-tickets-192275

For full details of the carnival and information on all ticket outlets pick up a carnival brochure from Tring businesses or go to www.tringtogether.org.uk/tring_carnival.php